

Srinagar, Feb 04:A month-long training programme on design development and up-skilling of boutique workers organized by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), concluded on Saturday. Training program was conducted under the NIFT Outreach Initiative.The concluding ceremony of the programme was held at the main campus of NIFT at Ompora Budgam.

The training was conducted for the boutique workers belonging to backward areas of the Pakharpora and Sursyar blocks of Budgam under Aspirational Block Development Scheme. NIFT had selected 25 workers from each block to provide them one-month training for the upliftment of their skills. The training was sponsored by office of the District Development Commissioner, Budgam

In his address at the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid hailed the NIFT administration for reaching out to far off areas of the district and to help the workers in improving their skills.

“Such initiatives show the dedication of the faculty and other staff of this campus. I am personally thankful to NIFT administration for taking this initiative and congratulate all the workers who attended this month-long training programme,” DC Budgam said.

He further assured participants that the district administration will always remain at forefront for their welfare.

“After attending this training programme, there is a need to take your skills to next level by way of linking your skills with the market. I assure you that I will be personally available to help you in every possible manner,” DC Budgam said.

He asked these workers to get them registered at nearby BDO office and Tehsil office for any financial/employment assistance needed from the administration.

He said that receiving one month training from NIFT campus has given motivation to these workers and advised them to work with same motivation after leaving from this institute.

Director Industries, Kashmir Saloni Rai in her address congratulated participants for completing the rigorous one-month training. She advised the participants to avail Govt schemes in setting up their business unit and assured them all possible support of Govt.

“Being creative and innovative in professional field is now a necessity. We have to change with the times. This is what makes one successful. I see one budding entrepreneur in each of the participants here” she said in her address.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, Al Tahir Gilani said NIFT Srinagar is a prestigious institution and hailed the faculty for honing the design skills of these workers during the one month long training programme.

“Skill development and being self-reliant are imperative in the contemporary times. So this training programme has been very fruitful for these workers,” SSP Budgam said.

In his welcome address, Director NIFT Srinagar Dr Javid Ahmad Wani said that NIFT made all the resources available for successfully completing the training.

“We had apprehensions that whether these participants will continue with the training programme or not. NIFT conducted this program with high level of proficiency and ensured that none of the participant dropped out,” he said.

He said the faculty worked hard to provide design skills to these workers. “NIFT Campus in Budgam is destined to become center of empowering futures and inspiring minds and we have all resources to do so”. Director, Dr Javid said

“He extended his gratitude to the district administration Budgam for its constant support and said that every stakeholder is contributing to make NIFT Campus in Budgam best among all the campuses of NIFT.

The Ceremony was conducted by Head FD NIFT Nousheen Qazi, who was also the training coordinator.

