Kupwara, February 11: According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, the training programme regarding Manasik-e-Haj for the Haj pilgrims belonging to the tehsils of Kupwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Keran, Karnah, Machil, Sogam, Lalpora and Drugmulla will be held at Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on February 12 at 10:00 AM.

While, training for the pilgrims belonging to Handwara, Zachaldara, Ramhall, Langate, Kralgund, Vilgam and Qalamabad tehsils will be held at Jamia Masjid Jadeed Handwara on February 13 at 10:00 AM.

The training for the pilgrims belonging to whole Karnah will be held at Jamia Masjid Tangdar on February 19 at 10:00 AM.