Srinagar, Feb 25: A long wait is finally coming to an end. Srinagar-Katra train is all set to be launched after Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will end on February 26. Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will connect Jammu and Srinagar.

According to The Economic Times report, the Ministry of Railways is busy monitoring ticket sales and crowd round-the-clock for Maha Kumbb. Currently, there is a huge influx of passengers and a rising demand for tickets to Prayagraj.

The Jammu to Srinagar will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar. Later, this semi-high-speed train will be extended till Jammu Tawi. The train will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

The anticipation is running high among travelers for the official launch of the train. Many are expressing their eagerness, urging for the service to commence as soon as possible.

Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat train ticket online booking will cost more than the railway PRS counters. This is because the IRCTC incurs substantial expenditure on providing online ticketing facilities and to defray the cost incurred in maintenance, upgradation, and expansion of ticketing infrastructure, a convenience fee is levied by IRCTC.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is specially designed with anti-freezing features. It is different from the Vande Bharat Express running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extremely cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20°C. To ensure comfort for passengers and drivers, the train is equipped with advanced heating systems.

It will have a driver’s windshield with heating elements to prevent fogging and freezing, self-regulating heating cables to ensure water flows smoothly, heaters in the lavatories and vacuum systems to keep passengers comfortable, optimal braking performance in sub-zero temperatures, protection for the driver from impacts during extreme weather or unforeseen events, automatic plug doors, fully air-conditioned coaches, mobile charging sockets, reading lights, and CCTV cameras, wider windows with roller blinds, and overhead racks for luggage.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat will run on the world’s highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Bridge will be constructed on the Chenab River in the Reasi district.

All the tests on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) have been conducted and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has submitted his report, which is being evaluated.

Since the expansion work is currently being executed at Jammu Tawi railway station, Vande Bharat will run between Srinagar and Katra and after that, it will be extended up to Jammu.

