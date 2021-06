Authorities on Wednesday ordered that the train services from Banihal to Baramulla would remain suspended till June 16, 2021.

According to an order, the train services from Banihal-Baramulla were scheduled to resume from June 09, 2021.

However, the order reads that the Inspector General of Kashmir (IGP) Kashmir through PCR Kashmir has demanded further cancelation of train operation over Baramulla-Banihal-Baramulla section from 10-06-21 to 16-06-21. (KNO)