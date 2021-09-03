Train service remain suspended on Baramulla-Banihal track

Srinagar: Train service remained suspended in the Kashmir valley for the second day on Friday as a precautionary measure.

No train will chug on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir for the second day today, official sources said.

They said similarly train will also no run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

Train service was suspended yesterday following direction from the administration and police as a precautionary measure.

There was apprehension of law and order problem in the valley after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who breathed his last at his Hyderpora residence on Wednesday night.

They said in the past railway property worth crores of rupees was damaged in violence in the valley.

Train service has become very popular as it is cheap, fast, comfortable and safe against other mode of transport available in the valley. Majority people are preferring to travel by train from Srinagar to Banihal and later to Jammu by road.