Srinagar: A 27-year-old youth was killed after he was hit by a train at Nowgam Railway Station on Friday.

Official sources said that Feroz Ahmad Malla, 27, son of Fayaz Ahmad Malla of New Colony Samarbugh Lasjan was hit by train at Nowgam railway station.

He was taken to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead—(KNO)