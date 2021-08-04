Train connecting Kashmir with Jammu to chug next year; work on metro to start from 2025: Govt

SRINAGAR: A 123-year-old dream is all set to become the reality when the first train connecting Kashmir with Jammu will chug off next year.

Official sources said the train from Kashmir to Jammu will chug in December 2022.

Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge is being constructed at the height of 359 meters. It is higher than Qutab Minar and Eiffel tower. The 1315 meter long bridge with the main arch span over the Chenab River has been completed. The construction of the bridge has cost the government Rs 1327 crore.

Maharaja Pratap Singh had dreamed of this project in 1898. A project was sanctioned in 1905 but it could not be implemented so far. After independence, Jammu got connected with the rest of India through rail. Indira Gandhi started work on the difficult Chenab section (which including Kashmir) in 1983

The light and metro rail transit system is planned for Jammu and Srinagar. The scheduled commencement of work is March 2025.

Under the plan, there will single corridor between Bantalab to Bari Brahmana railway station. With a distance of 23 kilometers, it will have 22 stations.

Likewise, there will be two corridors in Kashmir. The 12.5 kilometer Indira Nagar to HMT junction will have 12 stations. Another 12.5 kilometers from Osmanabad to Huzuri Bagh will have 12 stations too. The project will cost Rs 10599 crore.

Under Prime Minister’s Development Package, 54 projects worth Rs 56261 crore have been approved. Till June 2018, only seven projects were completed. By June 2021, 21 projects have been completed. 12 more will be complete by the end of 2021-22 and 14 others by 2022-23.