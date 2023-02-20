ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 20 () The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released its recommendations on ‘Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity’.

The emphasis of these recommendations is on providing a framework for creation of an ecosystem for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) to be an intrinsic part of building development plan similar to other building services such as water, electricity or fire safety system.

TRAI has also proposed a new chapter on ‘Digital Connectivity Infrastructures in Buildings’ to be included in the Model Building Bye Laws 2016 by modifying and updating the existing provisions added in MBBL as Annexure through an Addendum to Model Building Bye Laws 2016 titled ‘Provisions for In-Building Solutions Digital Communication Infrastructure’ issued by Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in March 2022.

TRAI emphasised that Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) developed in the buildings by the property managers (developers, builders etc.) should be accessible to all service providers in a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory and non-chargeable basis.

The recommendations also include development of framework for Rating of the buildings for digital connectivity, which will add value to the property. TRAI will come up, separately, with appropriate regulatory framework for rating of buildings, which will also include the issue of rating certification.

The DCI is to be co-designed and cocreated along with building development through collaborations among various stakeholders including property managers (owner or developer or builder etc.), service providers, infrastructure providers, DCI professionals and authorities at various urban/local bodies. This framework shall also open job opportunities for the young professionals to become DCI professionals and be part of design, deployment and evaluation of digital connectivity infrastructure.

Officials said that TRAI has conducted many studies to assess the quality of connectivity, identify challenges in providing connectivity and to suggest the way forward. Based on these studies, TRAI published a monograph on ‘Quest for a Good Quality Network inside Multi-Storey Residential Apartments: Reimagining ways to improve quality’.

Based on the above, TRAI undertook the process of consultation on suo-moto basis to provide a framework for establishment of an eco-system wherein digital connectivity infrastructure becomes part of all development activities.

