A 3-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in the Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this morning.

Quoting reports GNS said that one Burhan Ahmad, son of Mohammad Kamal Mir of Marchwali Nichhama was pounced upon by a leopard outside his home this morning.

The beast dragged the minor to some distance and upon being chased by the family and villagers, left the boy with critical injuries.

The boy was evacuated to a nearby health facility at Behnipora, where he succumbed shortly after.

With several such incidents reported from the area in the recent past, the locals have demanded that the authorities take necessary measures to avoid any such incidents in the future.