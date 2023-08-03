Tragic Mishap: Minor Fatally Injured as Tractor Overturns in Tilsara, Chrar-i-Shareef, Central Kashmir’s Budgam District.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heart-wrenching incident occurred on Wednesday when a tractor overturned near Tilsara village in Chrar-i-Shareef, resulting in injuries to a minor, identified as Danish Khursheed Bhat, son of Khursheed Ahmad Bhat and a resident of Tilsara Chrar-i-Shareef. The injured minor was rushed to SDH Chrar-i-Shareef for medical attention, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and the police have taken cognizance of the incident.