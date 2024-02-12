Tragic Fire in Ramban Claims Lives of Three Sisters

Three sisters died in an overnight fire incident at Ramsoo-sub division of Ramban district, a top official said Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, said that an unfortunate fire incident took place during the night at the Tajnihal area of Ukherhal tehsil, in which three siblings died.

“Three sisters were sleeping in the third story of the house, which caught fire in the night, and all of them burnt alive.”

He said the house had also been damaged in the incident.

“Teams have been deputed, and all possible help will be provided to the family,” DC said.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Saniya, 14-year-old Bisma and 12-year-old Saika, daughters of Abdul Latief Lone, a resident of Tajnihal—(KNO)

