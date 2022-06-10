Hyderabad: A 23-year-old unemployed man ended his life apparently to avoid ignominy after his parents came about his joblessness.

According to the police, Mohd Khaja of Hyderabad had told his family members that he was working in a company. He used to regularly leave the house for work.

However, the family got suspicious when Khaja didn’t bring his salary home. Instead, he used to ask his parents for money.

“On grilling by the parents, he revealed the truth. He slipped into depression. He might have committed suicide by hanging,” police said.