SRINAGAR: Traffic is set to resume on the Srinagar-Jammu highway today as authorities cleared most of the blockades and landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains and snow had triggered large-scale shooting stones and landslides. Besides, the road was slippery at many places.

“Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) shall be allowed from both sides of the highway. No bus or minibus will be allowed from either side. Traffic Control Unit at Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic,” traffic police tweeted.

Earlier, traffic was briefly restored on Thursday evening and the Jammu bound trucks were allowed to pass the vulnerable stretch. Nearly 1000 trucks from the valley were able to cross the landslide-prone areas before the road was closed again.

Srinagar Airport said 33 flights operated on Sunday and five were canceled. Today 41 flights are scheduled to and from Srinagar airport. “Operation of these flights will be subjected to the weather,” the Aiport tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meteorological Center Srinagar said the weather has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. “Light rain and snow may occur at scattered places especially over eastern parts during 24 to 48 hours. Thereafter, the weather is likely to remain dry till January 16. Expect a gradual rise in day temperature and fall in minimum temperature,” MeT tweeted.

MeT said though snowfall has stopped, there is a threat of avalanches in some areas. “People are once again requested not to venture out in avalanche-prone areas and remain cautious for the next one to two days,” MeT said.