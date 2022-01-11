SRINAGAR: Traffic has resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway after authorities cleared most of the blockades and landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) have been allowed to Jammu from Srinagar. “LMVs have been allowed from Srinagar. We are also clearing the stranded vehicles from the highway,” said an official at Traffic Control Room, Ramban.

Heavy rains and snow had triggered large-scale shooting stones and landslides. Besides, the road was slippery at many places.

“Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) shall be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu in view of narrow and slippery conditions of the road at allowed. No bus will be allowed. Traffic Control Unit at Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic,” traffic police tweeted.

Earlier, traffic was briefly restored on Thursday evening and the Jammu bound trucks were allowed to pass the vulnerable stretch. Nearly 1000 trucks from the valley were able to cross the landslide-prone areas before the road was closed again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meteorological Center Srinagar said the weather has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. MeT said though snowfall has stopped, there is a threat of avalanches in some areas. “People are once again requested not to venture out in avalanche-prone areas and remain cautious for the next one to two days,” MeT said.