Traffic Police make helmets mandatory for pillion riders

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 27: Traffic police in Srinagar have made helmets mandatory for pillion riders on two-wheelers. Violators, including the riders and pillion passengers not wearing helmets, will face fines and challans starting Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer that the initiative aims to enhance road safety.

“Today, we distributed helmets to pillion riders in Srinagar and provided counseling. Starting tomorrow, we will impose fines and issue challans for any violations. We urge two-wheeler riders to carry a spare helmet for pillion passengers,” Shah said.

The SSP emphasized that both the rider and pillion passenger must wear helmets to avoid penalties. He further noted that similar enforcement drives will continue in the future, with strict action taken under the Motor Vehicles Act against those flouting the rules.

The traffic department has already issued warnings in recent days, highlighting the critical importance of helmet use. “Many road accident cases show that riders often escape with minor injuries, while pillion riders suffer severe injuries or even lose their lives,” Shah stated. He appealed to all two-wheeler riders to follow traffic rules and support the police’s efforts to save lives.

In Srinagar, the summer capital, there were 394 accidents this year, claiming 50 lives and injuring 411 people. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 4,990 road accidents so far this year, resulting in 703 deaths and 6,820 injuries. Official data reveals that over 12 lakh challans have been issued across J&K this year, with Srinagar topping the list at 3.37 lakh—(KNO)