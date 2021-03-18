Traffic cop killed in Qazigund road accident

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of Traffic police was killed on Thursday after being hit by a unknown Truck at Bonigam crossing in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police official said that around 3 am tonight unknown truck hit one traffic police Man identified as SO Bonigam ASI Mohd Shafi Bhat son of Mohd Ramzan Bhat resident of Shangus, Anantnag at Bonigam crossing Qazigund, resulting on spot death of traffic the cop.

The officer further said that the truck driver fled from the scene, the traffic movement was stopped and search for identification of vehicles was started in Qazigund area.

During searches a suspected truck was found at Chimulla Qazigund and further investigation has been started.

Traffic movement which was halted temporary was restored, the officer said.(GNS)