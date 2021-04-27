Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Traffic cop killed in Qazigund mishap

Qazigund: A traffic constable was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a truck in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said that around 07:00 am a speeding truck (JK01W-2973) hit one traffic police constable identified as Abdul Majeed Tantary (SGCT) son of Ali Mohammad Tantary, a resident of Baramulla at Bypass Chumullah crossing Qazigund, resulting in his on spot death.

The officer further said that the truck driver namely Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi was arrested.


Traffic movement which was halted temporary was restored, the officer said.—(KNO)

Previous
Factors You Must Consider Before You Buy a Table Fan
Next
Kashmir Saivism: The most peddled misnomer from Kashmir
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor