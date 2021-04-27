Traffic cop killed in Qazigund mishap

Qazigund: A traffic constable was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a truck in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said that around 07:00 am a speeding truck (JK01W-2973) hit one traffic police constable identified as Abdul Majeed Tantary (SGCT) son of Ali Mohammad Tantary, a resident of Baramulla at Bypass Chumullah crossing Qazigund, resulting in his on spot death.

The officer further said that the truck driver namely Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi was arrested.

Traffic movement which was halted temporary was restored, the officer said.—(KNO)