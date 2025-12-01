Traffic congestion in Srinagar to be tackled systematically: DC

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo on Monday said the administration is working with all line departments to implement coordinated measures aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city.

Labroo, who inspected the Sonarkol Road project near the Super Speciality Hospital and Government Dental College, said several mobility-focused interventions are underway across highly congested corridors.

He said recent additions to road infrastructure, including the Sanatnagar flyover and Noor Jahan Bridge, along with strict enforcement by the Traffic Police, have resulted in relief along major routes.

The Sonarkol link road, currently under execution, will connect Nawa Bazar with Safakadal and is expected to serve as an alternate route for ambulances, trauma cases and daily commuters who face regular delays due to bottlenecks, the DC said.

Labroo stated that reducing congestion in Srinagar will require multiple interventions rather than one sweeping measure.

“There have to be many specific interventions small, big and medium. When all of them work together, supported by enforcement and traffic management, only then will the city truly be decongested,” he said.

The DC said the district administration, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Smart City, R&B, Traffic Police and other allied departments are working under the supervision of a multidisciplinary committee headed by the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner.

The scientific mobility plan submitted to the government is being implemented in phases to systematically address congestion points across the city, he added.(KNS).