SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: An on-road event was organized yesterday to promote safe driving and adherence to traffic rules. Drivers and riders who followed traffic regulations were rewarded with gifts, including customized mugs, cards, and chocolates, as part of the initiative to encourage responsible behavior on the roads.

The event, held in collaboration with Traffic Police, City Srinagar, was supported by Spectrum Advertising Agency, Cemtac Cements, Kashmir Eye Hospital, and HIMO.

Zaheer Abbas, Additional SP, along with senior officials from the traffic department, attended the event, adding significance to the occasion. The presence of top officials underscored the importance of road safety and the collective effort to reduce traffic violations.

Organizers highlighted that such initiatives aim to foster a culture of safe driving and respect for traffic laws, ultimately contributing to safer roads and fewer accidents in the city.