Traders demand action around GI Tag certification, seller verification

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: The Geographical Indication (GI) tag has become an essential tool for preserving the authenticity of Kashmir’s iconic handicrafts — from hand-knotted carpets to pure pashmina shawls. While this initiative, led by the Government of India, has brought hope for genuine artisans and exporters, recent incidents and ongoing challenges highlight the need for stronger enforcement, better administration, and broader awareness.

Last week, a tourist filed a formal complaint after allegedly purchasing a fake Kashmiri carpet near Tangmarg on Gulmarg Road — an area already under scrutiny due to a similar incident last year. Although this was not the same store, this recurring pattern is deeply concerning and has again shaken buyer confidence, impacting even the most credible businesses that comply with GI regulations. “We strongly condemn such actions. They damage the image of our entire industry and hurt genuine artisans who have built trust over decades,” said Mir Nawaz, Director & Owner of Miras Carpet Industries, one of Kashmir’s leading manufacturers and exporters of GI-tagged handmade carpets and pashmina products.

In response to these alarming developments, Mir Nawaz recommends the following measures to safeguard the integrity of Kashmir’s artisan economy: Mandatory public listing of all certified GI tag holders, along with their brand names and membership numbers, on an official website or public portal to help customers verify authentic sellers.

Stricter crackdown on counterfeit sellers, especially in key tourist zones, with on-ground inspections and penalties. Prompt issuance of GI tag registration certificates to all verified artisans and exporters — delays have caused serious disruptions in trade and export orders. Awareness campaigns and customer education programs, highlighting how to differentiate genuine GI-tagged products from imitations. Establishment of local facilitation centers for registration, queries, and grievance redressal — reducing dependency on offices outside the state like Chennai.

Collaboration from key institutions such as the J&K Government, administrative bodies, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), and other regional trade associations to support this movement and eliminate fraudulent practices. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has happened — similar complaints were made at the same location last year, and now again this year, a different shop is under question. The repetition of these incidents has begun to seriously erode the reputation and credibility of legitimate businesses, even those whose products are properly tagged and certified,” said Mir Nawaz. The delay in receiving hard copy GI registration certificates — even after more than two years — has further complicated matters. In many cases, international buyers now demand these certificates before confirming or clearing orders. “We have a bulk order from the Middle East that is currently stuck because our GI-tagged products are not being accepted without the actual certificate,” Mir Nawaz added. “This lack of administrative coordination has real financial consequences.”

In a recent telephonic interaction, Firdous Ahmed, an official from IICT, acknowledged the delay but pointed to a communication gap with the Chennai office responsible for issuing the certificates. Some members have even been advised to visit the Chennai office in person — an unreasonable burden for artisans based in the Valley.

The GI tag system has immense potential — not only for protecting India’s cultural and craft heritage but also for boosting the rural economy. However, without efficient implementation, strong verification mechanisms, and public education, the system risks being undermined. “We must nip fake products and dishonest sellers in the bud. The reputation of our craft and the livelihoods of our artisans are at stake. The time to act is now,” Mir Nawaz concluded.