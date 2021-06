Last week a five-year-old girl, Adda Mir was killed by a leopard in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The girl was taken away by the animal when she was playing in the lawn of her house in Ompora locality, close to a nursery-turned-pseudo forest in the district.

Following the tragedy, a team of forest department officials and hunters was deputed to trace and kill the animal. The Kashmir Monitor spent a day with them as they tracked the man-eater.