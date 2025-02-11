Kashmir’s bustling snack markets, with their vibrant array of flavours, have long been an integral part of the Valley’s culture. Among these, the monjeh gaer—local snack vendors—have always been popular. Yet, beneath the charm of these roadside stalls lies a growing concern over hygiene and food safety, a reality starkly highlighted by a recent unsettling incident at Hazratbal. Customers at the market outside the revered Hazratbal shrine were left horrified when a viral video exposed rats in the very frying oil used to prepare snacks. The footage not only sparked outrage but also reignited debates about the unregulated practices of street food vendors across the Valley. In response, the Food Safety and Drug Control Organisation has launched intensive inspection drives. On Sunday, a similar drive was conducted at key locations in Srinagar, including Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, and adjoining markets. Led by the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, the team focused on enforcing compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, scrutinising food handling, storage and preparation methods. Vendors were reminded of the non-negotiable need for hygiene: from safeguarding food against environmental contaminants to implementing pest control measures. Temporary stalls erected near drains, a common sight in crowded markets, were flagged as potential hazards, with vendors warned to relocate or face closure. The message was clear—non-compliance would lead to strict penalties under the law. While regulatory crackdowns are crucial, the incident points to a deeper systemic issue. For years, street vendors have operated in a grey area, balancing survival with the pressures of affordability and demand. Many lack formal training in food safety, relying instead on traditional methods passed down through generations. The inspection drive, though a step forward, must evolve into a sustained effort. Periodic checks, coupled with workshops on hygienic practices, could empower vendors to self-regulate without compromising their livelihoods. It is hoped that it is made a permanent feature and similar drives are conducted across the city as well as the Kashmir Valley. Equally vital is the role of consumers, whose choices shape the market. The allure of cheap, quick bites often overshadows the risks of consuming food fried in rancid oil or laced with artificial colours. These varieties of roadside snacks are extremely harmful to health. Public awareness campaigns, integrated with local community networks, are the need of the hour. Meanwhile, the rise of food bloggers adds another layer of responsibility. With thousands—even lakhs—of followers, these influencers hold the power to elevate standards by spotlighting vendors who prioritise cleanliness. Their platforms, if used ethically, could bridge the gap between tradition and safety, celebrating Kashmir’s culinary heritage while advocating for change. These social media influencers should ensure that they promote only those roadside eateries that prepare food in a hygienic manner. The Hazratbal incident is a wake-up call, not just for Srinagar but for the entire Valley. It reveals a fragile ecosystem where tradition collides with modernity, and survival often trumps safety. Ensuring food hygiene is not merely a regulatory battle but a collective responsibility.