Tourists without masks at hill stations worrying: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states on the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing. “We all need to work together to stop third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

“To combat the possible third wave of COVID19, we need to continue to accelerate the vaccination process.

“It’s a matter of concern, that people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and markets.

“The number of COVID-19 cases is rising. We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro level. We need to keep an eye on COVID variants, experts are studying them. We need to encourage people to follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour.”