Tourists Enjoy Fresh Snowfall at Gulmarg’s Affarwat and Kongdoori

Gulmarg: The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg on Monday witnessed a spell of fresh snowfall at its higher reaches, including Affarwat and Kongdoori, turning the picturesque destination into a winter wonderland and drawing excitement among tourists.

Light to moderate snowfall began early in the morning over the upper reaches, while lower areas of Gulmarg experienced a sharp drop in temperature. The fresh snowfall has added to the charm of the hill station, attracting scores of visitors who were seen enjoying snow rides and capturing the mesmerizing views.

Tourists from different parts of the country expressed delight over witnessing the season’s early snowfall, saying it made their visit to Kashmir even more memorable.

Local hoteliers and tourism stakeholders said the fresh spell has boosted tourist activity in the region, with several bookings reported for the coming days.KNS