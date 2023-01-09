SRINAGAR, JANUARY 09: The Tourist Tribal village programme (TTVP) initiated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir is turning out to be the Game changer for the rural as well as tribal areas both economically as well as socially.

J&K Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth initiative is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the UT known for historical, picturesque beauty and cultural significance into tourist villages. The youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment.

Jammu and Kashmir Government is adopting best practices recognizing the uniqueness of each village and showcasing the landscapes, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural diversity and heritage, local values and traditions, besides encouraging film shooting and offering financial incentives as well as ensuring a digital platform to all these villages under Tribal Tourism initiative.

A sleepy Sangerwani village in Pulwama presented a festive look as first batch of tourists arrived in the village to witness the beauty of countryside which was recently declared as Tourist Tribal Village by J&K Government. The most enthusiastic on the occasion were the youth who say that it will uplift them socially and economically.

Emphasizing on harnessing the potential of the younger population and making them self-reliant, government is committed to provide maximum and equal opportunities to youth from different backgrounds and enabling their involvement in policies that affect them.

This scheme can simultaneously address the challenge of global warming and unemployment besides Youth can be brand ambassador for green tourism making the development more sustainable while bringing prosperity to the community.

Administration is working tirelessly for the holistic development of tribal communities, promoting entrepreneurship amongst tribal youth and women, transforming tribal schools, village development, tourism and implementing Van Dhan for their empowerment.

