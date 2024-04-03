Tourist Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A 63-year-old tourist was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district late Tuesday night, officials said.

They said that Romesh Gautam (63), son of Late G D Gautam, a resident of Birbal Road, Jangpura South East Delhi, was discovered unconscious under suspicious circumstances at Circuit House Church Lane in Srinagar.

“The individual was transported to a police hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The body remains at the hospital while ongoing medico-legal formalities are being conducted,” the official stated, adding that inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated into the matter. (KS)

