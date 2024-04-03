English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Wednesday, April 3rd 2024
Today's Paper

Tourist Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Srinagar

by
1 min read
dead oW8jMK

SRINAGAR: A 63-year-old tourist was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district late Tuesday night, officials said.

They said that Romesh Gautam (63), son of Late G D Gautam, a resident of Birbal Road, Jangpura South East Delhi, was discovered unconscious under suspicious circumstances at Circuit House Church Lane in Srinagar.

“The individual was transported to a police hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The body remains at the hospital while ongoing medico-legal formalities are being conducted,” the official stated, adding that inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated into the matter. (KS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Leave a Reply

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading