Qazigund, Dec 30): A female tourist died and seven others were injured in a road accident near Zig Post in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

An official saidthat a vehicle coming from Jammu towards Srinagar rolled down into a deep gorge near Zig Post.

He said in the incident a tourist from UP died, while 7 others were injured and they were shifted to Qazigund and Verinag hospitals.

He identified the tourist as Sheeba Iraqi wife of Atuqullah Iqrai of Lucknow UP—(KNO)