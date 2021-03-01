In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Srinagar

Srinagar: A tourist from Madhya Pradesh died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Srinagar on Monday morning.

An official said that Pankaj Gupta son of Ashok Gupta, a resident of Madhya Pradesh was found lying unconscious at Hotel Ibni Gani in Munawarabad locality of Srinagar today morning

 

He said that Gupta was rushed to Khyber Hospital for treatment, where he died due to a massive heart attack.

The official said that after completion of legal formalities, the body of the deceased would be flown back to Madhya Pradesh—(KNO)

