Tourism revival

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the reopening of 12 tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir. The places were closed as precautionary measures after the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists on April 22. Of these tourist spots, five are in Jammu and 7 in Kashmir. Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, ⁠Akkad Park, Padshahi Park Bijbehara, Dara Shikoh Garden in Anantnag, Kaman Post, Eco-Park Khadniyar in Baramulla, Dagan Top in Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Chinkah in Reasi, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi, and Padri in Doda were reopened on September 29. The decision was taken after thoroughly reviewing the security situation. Tourism has become a main casualty of the terror attack. In fact, every sector has taken a hit after April 22. Before the fateful day, Kashmir was bursting at the seams with tourists. Almost every hotel was sold out. Transporters were doing brisk business. But all of a sudden, everything came crashing down. Every sector has taken a hit. Tourist cab drivers are forced to do odd jobs to sustain their families as debts mount. Scores of local youth, lured by a booming tourist season over the past three years, had borrowed huge loans to start cab services. The record-breaking inflow of tourists had promised lucrative returns, encouraging even educated youth to take a risk of starting this business. But the optimism has since turned into despair. For the last six months, the cab drivers have struggled to pay their monthly loan installments. Many are on the verge of losing their vehicles. This was supposed to be their livelihood. Likewise, Kashmir’s real estate investments have dropped 50-60 percent. Traditionally, tourism stakeholders form the core clientele of the realtors. With the tourism sector taking a hit after the Pahalgam attack, the business deals have come to almost naught. Property prices have also come down after the terror attack. Even if clients show interest, their offers are very low. Only a few deals actually go through, and in prime locations. Property prices have dropped by almost 20 percent. Kashmir has incurred losses worth thousands of crores post April 22. Tourism and horticulture are the mainstay of Kashmir’s economy, and both are going through hard times. The government has been working hard to revive the tourism sector. Even tour operators across the nation have been working overtime to instill confidence among tourists to visit Kashmir. Come the festive season, tourism operators are hoping to host tourists again. Some bookings have already been received for October. Iron is hot, and the government needs to put in extra efforts to revive tourism. Carnivals, saffron and snow festivals, and other events should be held to lure tourists. The Centre too needs to use its resources to instill confidence among the tourists. This will go a long way in helping to revive tourism in Kashmir.