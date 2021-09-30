Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy arrives in Srinagar; e-inaugurates several projects

Srinagar: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Redddy arrived in Srinagar on Thursday as part of the Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme. He e-inaugurated several developmental projects including Development of Ethnic Kashmiri Rural Apple Tourist Village at Ladoora, Rafiabad and a 10 bedroom hut at Verinag.

During his interaction with the officials at SKICC Srinagar the Minister congratulated administration, officials and people for working with dedication to develop the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. He elaborated that the Union Government is committed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Prime Minister is taking a keen interest in the overall development of the UT.

He said that the J&K administration has done a praiseworthy job by undertaking every responsibility to safeguard people during the pandemic.

During his visit to Cheshma Shahi Garden, the Minister assured that GOI will provide all possible help in achieving the UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Mughal Gardens. He asserted that there is a lot of good work done in Kashmir that needs to be publicised through various social media platforms for a wider coverage with low cost efficiency.

Commenting on easing the travel restrictions to J&K the Minister gave out a message that tourists from India and abroad should visit Kashmir which will give out a positive message and also amplify livelihood chances of locals dependent on the tourism sector.

Earlier Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafeez gave a detailed presentation on working, achievements and challenges faced by the Tourism Department.

Later the Minister visited Royal Springs Golf Course where he interacted with students. The Minister also flagged off mountain biking expedition at Dachigam and also held an interaction with PRI’s and the general public at Harwan.

The Minister was accompanied by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism, GOI Ms. Rupinder Brar and other dignitaries.