Tourism Boost on Cards, Srinagar Undergoes Major Transformation: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Saturday said that extensive efforts are underway to strengthen the tourism sector across the Valley, with a special emphasis on reviving winter tourism and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of Srinagar city through ongoing developmental initiatives.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organized by SKUAST Kashmir, Garg said that the administration is focused on giving a new push to the tourism economy through infrastructure development, beautification drives, and promotion of local attractions.

He noted that the upcoming winter season will witness renewed tourism activities across Kashmir, including the launch of winter-specific events and facilities to attract visitors. “We are working on kick-starting winter tourism on a large scale so that tourists can experience the Valley throughout the year,” Garg said.

The Divisional Commissioner added that Srinagar city is witnessing a major facelift under the Srinagar Smart City Project Limited and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. “The transformation of Srinagar is visible everywhere. Roads are being macadamized, public spaces are being redesigned, and several beautification projects are nearing completion. The city truly looks smart now,” he remarked.

Garg also revealed that more flower gardens are being developed across Srinagar and other districts to add to the Valley’s visual charm and create new tourist attractions. “The idea is to ensure that every season in Kashmir has something unique to offer, from gardens in bloom to snow-clad winter destinations,” he said.

The Divisional Commissioner praised the coordinated efforts of various departments, particularly SKUAST Kashmir, for promoting eco-tourism and sustainable practices that complement the Valley’s natural beauty.