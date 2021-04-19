Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,” the club released a statement on its official Twitter handle.

Mourinho’s sacking has come just six days before his side was set to face off against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in the press release.