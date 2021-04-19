In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

Source: Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,” the club released a statement on its official Twitter handle.

Mourinho’s sacking has come just six days before his side was set to face off against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in the press release.

   
