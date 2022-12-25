The most popular YouTuber in the world, MrBeast, has indicated interest in assuming the challenging position of Twitter CEO.

In the midst of Elon Musk’s search for a successor, MrBeast questioned his followers on if he is capable of taking over the position of Twitter CEO.

He tweeted, “Can I be the new CEO of Twitter.”

Elon Musk responded, “It’s not out of the question,”

Can I be the new Twitter CEO? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 22, 2022

MrBeast’s tweet has so far received 49 million views and has been retweeted over 32,000 times.

Earlier this week, a report said that Musk is actively searching for a new Twitter CEO after losing his own poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO or not.

According to a CNBC report, Musk has been actively searching for a replacement even before posting the poll on Sunday.

In fact, that search has been “ongoing”, the report added.

Meanwhile, Musk blamed bots for his poll and said that going forward, only Blue subscribers will be able to participate in polls organised by him.

His Twitter poll on Monday revealed that a whopping 57.5 per cent of people wanted him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.