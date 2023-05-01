Srinagar, May 1: Renowned scientists and academics from various institutions of national importance in the country have gathered at the University of Kashmir for a two-day workshop on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources of Upper Indus River Basin’.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the workshop, organised by the varsity’s Department of Earth Sciences in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, and Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Mumbai.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said the workshop theme fits into the ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ theme of the country’s G20 Presidency.

“India’s G20 Presidency has added the important dimension of youth engagement in dialogue and conversation on climate change, as also the involvement of youth in policy-planning concerning climate change,” she said.

Saying that climate change is an important area of focus vis-à-vis academics and research in the University, Prof Nilofer emphasised on joint collaboration among universities, alongside community engagement, to address pressing environmental challenges. The VC complimented the Department of Earth Sciences for holding the collaborative programme as a run-up activity to the Y20 Consultation meet being held in the University on May 11.

In his keynote speech, Prof A P Dimri, Director, Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Mumbai, referred to precipitation changes and patterns in the Upper Indus River Basin and its implications on agriculture and water resources in the region.

Highlighting the work being undertaken by the Upper Indus Basin Network (UIBN), an informal research initiative on Upper Indus Basin, Prof Dimri called for sharing of knowledge and information among institutions in the region to inform policymaking.

He said it is important to factor in gender concerns in the region and see in particular how women and children will be impacted by climate change.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a special guest, highlighted the University’s efforts to address climate change through high-end research. He also underlined the rationale behind the University choosing the climate change theme for its upcoming Y20 Consultation meet.

Head, Department of Earth Sciences, Prof Bikram Bali, delivered the welcome address, while Prof Ghulam Jeelani, Organising Secretary, introduced the theme of the two-day event.

Acclaimed scientists from PRL Ahmedabad, MANUU Hyderabad, IIG Mumbai, NCPOR Goa, IISER Pune, WIHG Dehradun, Delhi University, and other institutions are attending the workshop, besides academics from KU and other J&K universities.

Dr Sara Qazi conducted proceedings of the inaugural session and Muhsana Mahoor delivered the vote of thanks.