Top official of J&K Health Department passes away at AIIMS

Srinagar: Director Finance Health and Medical Education Department, Mohammad Rafiq, has passed away after suffering from a stroke a few days ago, officials said on Friday.

Rafiq had suffered a stroke earlier this week and was flown to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi where he passed away, they said.

 

“Sad to announce the demise of Director Finance H&ME Department Rafiq Ahmad at AIIMS where he was flown after suffering a stroke. The entire department is in solidarity with the bereaved family members,” the department tweeted on its official handle.


