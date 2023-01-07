SRIINAGAR: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has awarded Rs 75000 scholarship to top Kashmir goalkeeper Furqaan Ahmad Dar to pursue a career in football.

One of the most promising talents in the country, Furqan is a member of the senior J&K squad which is currently playing the Santosh Trophy in Kerala.

“We are pleased to inform you that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has decided to grant you a sports scholarship in support of your pursuance of a career in the game of football,” said Jagdeep Singh, Manager (OL), ONGC in his letter addressed to Furqaan.

A consolidated sum of ₹ 25,000 will be paid to Furqaan for three months.

“The scholarship is being granted by ONGC solely to promote your talent in the game you are pursuing and is not in any way to obtain any kind of services from you for the furtherance of ONGC’s business. The grant of scholarship vide this letter is valid for the period from January 1 to March 31 after which the same shall automatically be discontinued,” Singh said.

“You should follow the instructions issued from time to time by your Game Coordinator and ensure that team spirit is maintained to achieve the highest standards of performance. You are expected not only to maintain your present physical and performance standards but also to make efforts to improve the same continuously. You are expected to maintain good conduct and discipline during all practice sessions and in the tournaments in which you participate.”.

ONGC has asked Furqaan not to avail similar facility from any other organization, club, or company except with their written approval.

“However, this is in no way intended to prevent you from playing for the State, Zone, or Country. You should submit a monthly practice and performance report to your Games Coordinator along with the publicity material thereof such as press clippings etc. wherever applicable. ONGC reserves the right to terminate or withdraw your scholarship without assigning any reason by serving you one month’s notice in advance,” Singh said.

Furqaan expressed gratitude to ONGC for granting a scholarship. “I am happy that ONGC has granted me a scholarship. It will help in realizing my dream,” he said.