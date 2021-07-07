Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Top Hizb commander killed in Handwara gunfight: Police

Gunfight
File Photo

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that one of the oldest surviving commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in north Kashmir was killed in a gunfight at Pazipora area of Kralgund in Handwara.

Quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, the police spokesman on official Twitter handle said, ” One of the oldest and top commander of HM militant outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several militancy crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir,”.

 

Earlier, the operation was launched by joint team of Police, army’s 32RR and 92 BN of CRPF in Kralgund area of Handwara.(GNS).


svg%3E
Previous
Dilip Kumar’s passing away a loss to our cultural world: PM Modi
svg%3E
Next
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor