A top cardiologist who performed 16000 heart surgeries died of a heart attack.

Dr. Gaurav Gandhi of Gujarat’s Jamnagar died on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old doctor was found unconscious in the early morning on Tuesday at his residence, located in the Palace Road area of Jamnagar. He was rushed to the hospital by family members. Later, it was confirmed by the doctors that he died of a heart attack.

A native of Ahmedabad, Dr. Gandhi had established himself as a prominent figure in the field of cardiology with his skills and patient-centric approach. With an illustrious career spanning across 15 years, he was widely respected for his commitment to providing quality healthcare. He had performed over 16,000 heart surgeries in his short career.

Family members said Dr. Gandhi did not feel any discomfort or trouble on Monday night before going to bed. The doctor, who would usually wake up at 6 am, remained in bed. Family members said that they tried to wake him up and when he did not respond, they took him to the hospital. The doctors there said he had died of a heart attack.

The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves through his family, friends, and the medical fraternity of Jamnagar. Colleagues described him as an inspirational figure, who went beyond the call of duty to save lives and provide comfort to those in need.