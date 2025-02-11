Jammu, Feb 10: General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Monday reviewed the “hostile activities” along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The top Army officer’s visit to the forward areas came two days after an Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the LoC in the Keri sector.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions visited forward areas of the Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities,” the Army said in a post on X.

The post, shared by the White Knight Corps on its official social media handle, said the corps commander complimented all ranks for their vigil and relentless operational focus.

He also urged them to remain prepared for all contingencies, the Army said.

Earlier, an army soldier was critically injured by gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The soldier was manning a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector when he was hit by a bullet and was immediately rushed to a military hospital, the officials said.

They said preliminary information revealed that the fire came from across the LoC around 2.40 pm.

On February 8, an army patrol was fired upon from a forest across the LoC in the Keri sector by terrorists, apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into this side.

The Indian troops had also fired a few rounds in retaliation and subsequently, the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Jammu) Bhim Sen Tuti chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess operational preparedness in the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

The meeting, held at the Range Police Headquarters in Batote, focused on strengthening security measures in the region, which faced several terror-related incidents, particularly in Doda and Kishtwar last year.

Tuti led discussions with senior officers on the strategic deployment of forces, carefully evaluating the security situation, operational readiness, and response protocols. “The meeting focused on ensuring seamless coordination among various security agencies and police forces deployed in the region to maintain law and order while addressing potential threats,” a police spokesperson said.

The review emphasized countering emerging security challenges, enhancing surveillance capabilities, and bolstering cooperation between field forces and the intelligence network. Additionally, Tuti highlighted the importance of strengthening logistics support, patrolling, and preventive measures to thwart any possible incidents.

A key aspect of the discussions was the need for continuous engagement with local communities, especially in areas with difficult terrain. “Building trust and cooperation with the local population is essential for effective security,” the spokesperson added.

The IGP also underscored the welfare of officers deployed in remote and challenging locations as a priority, ensuring their well-being while securing the region.