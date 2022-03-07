With so many freelance and startup platforms to select from, it can be tough to choose which one is best for you.

Whether you’re just getting started with freelancing or an expert in your sector, freelancing platforms can be great tools for growing your career. Or do you want to be a part of the startup world? Do you talk to your buddies about your next brilliant idea and drive them insane? Further to that, these top freelance and startup websites will seamlessly and transparently connect you to impressive job prospects and clients.

Also, each site has its own set of advantages and disadvantages to consider, depending on your own needs and tastes.

The best freelance websites and startup communities are listed below to assist you in starting your profession. Freelance Websites For Beginners & Experts Refrens

It’s a freelancing marketplace that links companies with freelancers in a range of fields, such as graphic design, IT, marketing, and more.

Thousands of companies utilize Refrens on a regular basis to find a suitable service provider. They also send folks your way if their need matches your abilities. In 632 Indian cities, you get access to 60,000 freelancers and agencies.

Furthermore, they offer free software tools such as an online invoice generator, bids, and estimates. It’s used to create invoices and receive payments from clients all around the world, allowing you to present a professional image to your clients at a reasonable cost.

Why should you pick Refrens?

There is no standard commission charge; instead, it varies depending on the job. It takes roughly 15-20% of the project’s value as payment.

Registration is free of charge.

Refrens would act as a mediator between you and your customer, allowing you to spend less time searching for ineffective leads.

Refrens may be used to create documents like online invoices, quotes, and proforma invoices.

You may hire freelancers in a range of industries, such as content writing, graphic design, and digital marketing.

You have the option of creating your own portfolio.

They provide an instructional site where freelancers may learn about topics including how to charge clients, how to construct a successful portfolio, how to start with freelancing, and more.

2. Upwork

It’s the world’s largest freelancing network, so it’s a great place to jump in and start getting work right immediately.

Upwork also provides a variety of freelancing options, including short- and long-term contracts, as well as set and hourly pay.

Upwork also imposes a sliding service fee on your payouts, with the maximum rate being 20% on earnings of $500 or less.

Why should you use Upwork?

Clients are not allowed to work for free because of payment security.

Beginners and experienced alike can find several chances.

Upwork has a lot to offer web developers, graphic designers, customer service representatives, and even freelance writers.

Upwork is used by a wide range of organisations, from tiny businesses to huge corporations, to hire bloggers, freelance designers, and freelance writers.

3. Freelancer .com

Another important freelancing marketplace that may provide you with a choice of options.

Freelancers can search for work and submit bids on their enormous job boards. Once you’ve been hired, you can keep track of your progress and contact with clients in real time.

One of Freelancer.com’s standout features is the opportunity to enter contests for extra cash and reviews to help your profile stand out.

The platform deducts a ten percent fee from project and contest winnings in terms of fees.

Why should you use Freelance.com?

Freelancer .com charges less in these cases if you’re seeking for short-term, low-cost hourly projects.

You can sign up and advertise a task for free, but there is a fee once a freelancer is hired; you have seven days to terminate a project and receive a complete refund of all associated payments.

Freelancer.com is less expensive on average. This is due to the large number of people who use it from developing countries. As a result, it is totally possible to hire labour for less than $5 per hour.

If price is a major factor, Freelancer .com might be a better option.

Even if you lack experience and are seeking for lower-paying employment, Freelancer.com accepts you.

4. FlexJobs

It’s a popular spot for people looking for faraway and freelance job. They currently have over 30,000 job openings in over 50 different categories.

They place a high value on job security. That’s why they’re known for personally evaluating each project and organization to ensure that freelancers are working in a secure environment.

Furthermore, they offer a highly customized advanced search tool that can save you a lot of time. Rather than scrolling aimlessly through meaningless opportunities, you can narrow it down your job search to positions that fit your specific work interests.

In order to search for and apply for jobs on their site, you’ll need to sign up for one of their membership plans, which start at $6.95 for one week or $14.95 monthly.

Why should you pick Flexjobs?

It’s free of ads and scams, and the customer service is dependable.

They are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Career coaching services with a progress tracker

There is less competition.

There are a variety of competitions available, including those for visual or design work. This would assist them in receiving favourable feedback on their profiles while also allowing them to earn money.

5. Fiverr

Fiverr is a marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers across a wide range of sectors.

With 3.42 million active clients, they make it easy for both new and seasoned freelancers to find employment.

Also, keep in mind that because of their vast options and simplicity of use, Fiverr’s service prices are higher than others, at 20%.

Furthermore, depending on your site level, receiving your refund could take anywhere from 7 to 14 days.

They’re one of the most competitive marketplaces due to their great appeal. With more rivalry, you’ll be under more pressure to decrease costs, making it tough to charge the rates you want.

Why should you use Fiverr?

They use their platform to help you find clients and minimise the time-consuming and tough process of negotiation.

Fiverr Academy: It teaches you through the many types of gigs, how to interact with customers, and how to create the most enticing listing possible.

Participation is free (for both the dealer and the customer), and no commitment is expected up front.

If you need additional tools after Fiverr Academy, check out the vendor-run podcast, which offers how-to tutorials and other materials.

Best Online Start-Up Communities

Growth mentor

Mentorship is almost always beneficial to startup entrepreneurs with growth-oriented businessesGrowthMentor connects founders and entrepreneurs with fully vetted startup mentors who can assist them in efficiently scaling their firm. Members are invited to join the platform’s Slack channel, where they may network with other entrepreneurs, founders, and growth marketers, as well as access to a large pool of mentors.

Best for:

Founders of tech startups

Marketers who specialize in growth

Startup Nation

Startup Nation is a fantastic resource for first-time entrepreneurs wishing to network and learn about all aspects of the startup process. Startup Nation’s community forums cover everything from company planning to obtaining startup funding, giving readers a place to ask and get advice from other entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs. For entrepreneurs who can’t get enough startup content, the site also includes a radio show called Startup Nation Radio.

Best for:

New business owners

Entrepreneurs seeking comments and answers from a community

No Code Founders

If you’re a no-code entrepreneur or even a non-technical entrepreneur; No Code Founders is a fantastic resource for you. You can meet other entrepreneurs in your sector to network and gain feedback on this site. You also have access to a variety of tools and resources for no-code firms, as well as insights to help you succeed.

Best for :

Non-technical founders

Startups with no coding

Indie Hackers

IndieHackers is a community of successful company founders, entrepreneurs, and individuals who share their experiences and knowledge. This is an excellent location to not only learn from other professionals, but also to share your entrepreneurial experience, interact with a startup community, and receive critical feedback or ideas. This site is likely to give you with inspiration and community, with over 45,000 users. The best part is that it is entirely free of charge.

Best for :

Entrepreneurs in the tech industry.

Entrepreneurs with prior startup experience

Product Hunt

Product Hunt is the community for you if you are a startup founder, CEO, designer, or developer who is passionate about creating creative products. Product Hunt is mostly focused on software items such as applications and websites, but it also includes podcasts, games, and other sorts of content. The best usage of this network is for companies to get crucial input and feedback on their designs from other product enthusiasts. Product Hunt, on the other hand, is used to organise gatherings and interact with other entrepreneurs.

Best for :

Designers and developers who work in the tech industry.

Conclusion

A strong support system can make a big difference in your startup or freelance business’s success.

Additionally, these platforms and networks provide a wonderful opportunity to meet and build relationships with individuals who share your interests, discuss issues and challenges, and obtain feedback on your ideas.

Regardless of your level of experience, you’ll be able to effectively market your skills, set proper charges, and pitch yourself to flourish on these platforms. To separate yourself apart from the competition, make sure you earn good reviews.

As a result, you should now have a solid understanding of the best websites available to you and be comfortable diving into one (or a couple) to further your career and start up.

Author Bio

Hetvi works as a Product Associate at Refrens.com – Online Invoice Generator & India’s most powerful platform for freelancer’s growth. She has worked for some renowned companies as a Brand and Digital marketing associate. You can follow Refrens.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.