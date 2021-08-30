Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara wins Gold

2021 8largeimg 470898415

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for winning a gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics. He tweeted: Phenomenal performance Avani Lekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned & well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.

 

The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She’s the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.


svg%3E
Previous
US evacuates local staff of Afghan embassy
svg%3E
Next
Night curfew, gatherings, schools…: All about latest Covid guidelines in J&K
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor