To Omar’s ‘horse trading’ allegation, Altaf Bukhari has ‘lion, wolves, and heart’ analogy

Srinagar: J&K Apni Party founder and president Altaf Bukhari Sunday demanded early restoration of statehood and assembly elections for “better representation” of people.

“I congratulate people for peaceful, enthusiastic participation and return of democracy,” he said while speaking to news agency KNS.

Reacting to a question on forming of Gupkar alliance by all Kashmir based parties, Bukhari said, “When lion comes, wolves gather together. Apni party is lion and other parties are wolves,” he said.

Regarding the accusations of horse-trading by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bukhari said: ” I have held Omar Abdullah in high esteem. He is my dear leader. I am surprised over him speaking lies. If anyone has started his political career in the lap of BJP, it is Omar Abdullah. He was a union minister in their government in 1998. BJP made Mehbooba Mufti Chief Minister of J&K only days after she bagged votes to keep them away. Apni Party has never joined hands with BJP. The day we will support them, we will declare it openly. We will never lie to people. Yes we will meet Prime Minister, Home Minister for concerns of people. History will never forget the role of Mehbooba in bringing BJP here.”

Regarding the reports of horse trading of DDC candidates, he said, ” Politicians have been trading people here for the last 72 years. I can never do that. I hold opinion and personality of everyone of them in high esteem. If anyone of them have change of heart and want to join Apni Party, why should we stop them.”

He also said people have “so much of love” for Apni Party that “we don’t need support of any other party.” (KNS)