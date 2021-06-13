To my soulmate

By Raashid Ul Nabi Khan –

I am truly blessed to have you in my life!! Through today’s writeup, I decided to write out of the way a few words to my beloved better half, as a tribute to all the pious sisters who shape their Aakhirat by the dint of their will-power to do wonders.

Things would not have been the same if you weren’t around. In all my ups and downs, good and bad times, you stood by me like a rock. You accepted me as an imperfect being, agreed I am a way messier than I should have been. You are my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish, my realized dream. Alhamdulillah!

Thanks a lot for tolerating my senseless talks, throwing things everywhere, and forgetting a couple of things every time I go for shopping. And, big thanks for cooking all the yummy dishes. Not just wife, you have been the best mother and daughter-in-law. JazakAllah khair!

My wife helps me in Quranic recitation! SubhanAllah! She recites and reads Qur’an fluently! MashaAllah! She had done her graduation in Arabic as one of the subjects.

I have not read Arabic as a language. I have transliteration/translation of Qur’an by Yusuf Ali. I have memorized various surahs (chapters) of Quran Alhamdullilah. I also know various verses of Quran which help me in Dawah most of the times.

I am lucky that my soulmate accepted me as a person. One who did not have a government job (which going by the current trends is the first criteria people look for).

She is better than me in every aspect. She counsels me, advices me and draws my attention towards great things in life.

Some tips in Islam for better relationship

1. Do not be a dictator: A husband should not act as a dictator or be cruel.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was reported to have said: ‘The most perfect Muslim in the matter of faith is one who has excellent behaviour; and the best among you are those who behave best towards their wives”.

2. Be partners in decision-making: Make decision jointly, it will definitely increase the love and affection.

3. Never be abusive: Never abuse your better half. The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, never mistreated his wives.

4. Be careful of your words: Always choose the words of love and affection. Never hurt your wife with bitter words. Be honourable in conversation.

5. Show kindness to your better half. Be kind, gentle, and loving.

6. Be your wife’s friend: Enjoy life together as friends. Share your sad and joyful moments together.

7. Always appreciate your soulmate: Always appreciate her thoughts, projects, every time make her feel special.

8 Work together in home: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) helped his wives in household work. We should follow the example of our beloved Prophet and we must always help our soulmate in different household works.

9. Give your spouse time: Always give quality time to your better half. She will feel great and appreciated.

10. Admit your mistakes: If you commit a mistake, admit it and if your better half makes a mistake, forgive her. Never be angry with her.

The essence of the above-mentioned points can be beautifully summed in one sentence: Always treat your spouse the way you would like to be treated.

(Raashid Ul Nabi Khan is a Law graduate also holds Masters in political science along with B.ed. Email: [email protected])