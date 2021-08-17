Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
To foil Muharram procession, restrictions imposed in Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday imposed restrictions in and around commercial hub Lal Chowk to foil the Muharram procession.

Official sources said that in view of Muharram procession that was scheduled to be taken out from Abi Guzar today, restrictions were imposed in Maisuma, Abiguzar, Trc, Dalgate, Budshah bridge, Gowkadal and Kralkhud areas.

 

Notably, Muharram procession from Abi Guzar is banned since 1989.

Pertinently, the government had announced that Muharram procession will be allowed to carry out this year after 30 years.

However, after the move was questioned by the Shia leaders, the government stated that concerned Deputy Commissioners will take a call accordingly after reviewing the situation—(KNO)


