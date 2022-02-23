Two dozen Hijab-wearing Muslim women have won the local body election in Tamil Nadu.

Most of the Hijab-wearing Muslim women were elected from wards having a mixed population.

Winning Hijab-wearing Muslim women candidates All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Fathima Muzaffar Ahmed..

Fathima, who contested the elections as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate in alliance with DMK and Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance, won with a huge margin.

“By the grace of Almighty, Allah has blessed me with great success,” she said in a Whatsapp message to journalists. “All praise belongs to Almighty,” she said.

All the 11 candidates, including the BJP candidate and sitting ADMK councilor, who fought against her from Egmore Ward, lost their deposits. DMK, headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and its political allies, swept the local body polls.

IUML contested the municipal elections in Chennai after 55 years and came out with flying colors.

Another Hijab-wearing Muslim candidate Alima Begum, who contested on the Social and Democratic Party of India(SDPI) ticket, won from Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

The elections were held for 12,607 seats in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 panchayats. Out of 12,607 seats, 50 percent are reserved for women.