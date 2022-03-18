Srinagar: A Bangalore-based Kashmiri eatery has won the “Restaurant of the Year’ at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2022.

Times Food and Nightlife Awards celebrate and reward culinary excellence and amazing atmospheres curated by the nation’s best restaurants, cafes, and bars.

Interestingly, Sarposh Restaurant and Tea Room emerged as a winner under the Best Kashmiri food category.

Opened in 2020, the gastronomic heaven located at Indiranagar in Bangalore offers authentic Kashmiri cuisines and flavors with an ever-impressive ambiance and hospitality.

The 70 seater restaurant has 14 full-time employees and countless other team members associated across the value chain.

“We serve you authentic Kashmiri food. The real deal. The kind of food that makes you want to come back for more. The uncompromising kind. The kind that reminds you of home. Food that feels like a warm hug on a cold day. From serving only on the weekends at food festivals to over 1 lakh customers, we’ve come a very very long way from where we started – despite the pandemic playing spoilsport for the most part of our existence,” reads the post on the official page of the restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, Azmat Ali Mir said the restaurant was awarded second time in a row at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards.

“This win is for Kashmir- my heart and my soul – and the people of my land who’ve seen nothing but hardships all along. This is a win for authenticity and truth. For purity in thoughts and actions,” she wrote on her Facebook timeline.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people who extended her support throughout the way.

“Thank you, thank you so much for all the love and support you’ve given us all along. I’m truly undeserving of so much love and all these blessings you all keep sending my way. I hope I’m able to live up to your expectations and make Kashmir very very proud someday. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Azmat said.