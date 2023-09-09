New Delhi: Amid deep divisions over the Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged world leaders to turn the global trust deficit into confidence in each other and find new solutions to age-old challenges.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exuded confidence and said if the world could defeat Covid, it could also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war.

“It is time for all of us to walk together for global good,” Modi said while addressing the ‘One Earth’ session of the G20 Leaders Summit attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.

“Following the Covid pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this,” he said while addressing the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre here.

“But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like Covid, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the president of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to turn this global trust deficit into trust and confidence,” Modi said.

“This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities,” Modi said.

The prime minister told the gathering that it had become a people’s G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities.

“For all challenges, right from the upheaval in the global economy to the North-South divide, from food management to fuel and fertiliser management, from terrorism to cyber ​​security, from health to energy and water security, we have to move towards concrete solutions, together,” Modi said.

He said India’s G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion and togetherness within and outside the country.

“It has become the people’s G20 in India. Crores of Indians joined it, over 200 meetings were held in more than 60 cities of the country,” Modi said.

The G20 countries account for 85 per cent of the world’s economic output and 75 per cent of world trade.

The G20 is also home to two-thirds of the world population and Modi has repeatedly stressed that the group also hears the voice of the Global South.

