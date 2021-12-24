After `Karan Arjun’, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are reuniting again in Tiger 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though both actors have been doing cameos in each other films, they did not share screen space as they did in Karan Arjun.

Post Aryan Khan’s episode, Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for the film and will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer. Besides SRK and Salman, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

It will be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. While Salman will not join him in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3.

After Shah Rukh Khan wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady Deepika Padukone and some action scenes will be canned

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, SRK was supposed to wrap the outdoor shoot in Spain in October but Aryan Khan’s arrest he couldn’t travel.

SRK and Salman Khan played lead characters in the 1995 hit movie `Karan Arjun’. It also starred Rakhi Gulzar and the late Amrish Puri. Mamata Kulkarni and Kajol played lady love of two Khans.