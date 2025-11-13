TIFF Srinagar:`Batt Koch’ among 30 films to be screened

Ishfaq-ul-Hassan

SRINAGAR: A critically acclaimed feature film on Kashmiri pandits is all set to be premiered at the fourth edition of the International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFF Srinagar), which kicked off here on Wednesday.

`Batt Koch’ is a movie about a Kashmiri Pandit who returns home for the first time in the valley. It is an emotional sojourn of the pandit lad as he reaches home.

A Kashmiri language movie, it will be screened on the last day of the festival on November 14. Produced by Vivek Razdan, the movie is written by Siddarath Koul. It features noted Kashmir theatre and Bollywood actor MK Raina and others.

In fact, `Batt Koch’ is among 30 films that will be screened during the next three days at Tagore Hall. “We received 100 entries from different countries. We shortlisted 30 movies from different nations. We have movies from Iran, America, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and other countries. Five movies are from Kashmiri filmmakers. Of which one is in the Punjabi language, three in Hindi,” Rohit Bhat, Director of TIFF Srinagar, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Hundreds of people today thronged Tigore Hall for the inauguration of the festival. “The auditorium was jam-packed. We are expecting huge crowds in the next three days. We have made entry free for people coming to watch the movies,” said Bhat.

On the last day, the jury will select the best feature film, best short film, and best documentary. “We have got tremendous response for all four editions held so far. Last year, we received 350 entries from different countries. Such was the response. We stopped at 100,” said Bhat.

This is the second film festival being held in Srinagar in the last 15 days. Last month fifth edition of the Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) kicked off in Srinagar with pomp and show. The festival received 123 entries. Of which 60 films were shortlisted, 55 in the competition section and 5 in the non-competition section.

This year’s international submissions include films from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Iran, Nepal, Palestine, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. Indian films have been received in Kashmiri, Dogri, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Ladakhi, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Pahadi, Punjabi, Tamil, Tibetan, and Urdu languages. Leading Bollywood personalities, including Raza Murad, Jayati Bhatia, Shishir Sharma, and others, graced the occasion.