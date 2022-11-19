Baramulla: Al-Baik-The taste of Middle East has now opened its outlet in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet is owned by young budding entrepreneur Syed Hammad Bukhari, who has recently completed his Bachelor of Business Administration from Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi.

“The main motive behind starting this business, especially Al Baik, was to provide quality food at affordable prices to the people of Baramulla,” Hammad said.

For Hammad, who hails from Baramulla itself, starting his own venture was a dream come true experience.

“I have studied business and I was interested in starting my own venture, then this thought struck me. Al-Baik is a popular brand and I thought of opening it in Baramulla,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Baik Baramulla serves eight varieties of Burgers, six types of Fried Chicken Fries, three types of Wraps, Meal boxes and Family meals and a variety of beverages to its customers.

AL-BAIK.COM is a major fast-food restaurant chain in India with 140+ restaurants that primarily sells broasted chicken.